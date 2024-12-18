Watch Now
Utah Hockey Club hopes to continue win streak against Canucks at home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vancouver Canucks visit the Utah Hockey Club after Kiefer Sherwood recorded a hat trick in the Canucks’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Utah has a 14-11-5 record overall and a 4-5-3 record on its home ice. The Utah Hockey Club have a 5-6-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Vancouver is 10-2-1 on the road and 16-9-5 overall. The Canucks have a 9-3-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

