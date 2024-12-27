Utah Hockey Club hopes to end Avalanche win streak

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado Avalanche (21-15, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-12-6, in the Central Division)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -139, Utah Hockey Club +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Utah Hockey Club seeking to build upon a three-game win streak.

Utah is 16-12-6 overall with a 4-5-1 record in Central Division play. The Utah Hockey Club are 14-0-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado is 21-15 overall and 3-5-0 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have scored 120 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 4-1 in the last matchup. Dylan Guenther led the Utah Hockey Club with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Guenther has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 11 goals and 34 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.