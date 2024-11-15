Watch Now
Utah Hockey Club hopes to get another win at home tonight against the Golden Knights

Ian Maule/AP
Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) shoots past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
SALT LAKE CITY — Following an explosive victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday the Utah Hockey Club is continuing its home stretch taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Utah won Wednesday's game 4-1 with three goals coming in just 2 1/2 minutes in the third period. Vegas meanwhile is coming off a victory over the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Vegas has already gotten a win this season over the Utah Hockey Club, but that win came in overtime.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

