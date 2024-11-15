Utah Hockey Club hopes to get another win at home tonight against the Golden Knights

SALT LAKE CITY — Following an explosive victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday the Utah Hockey Club is continuing its home stretch taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Utah won Wednesday's game 4-1 with three goals coming in just 2 1/2 minutes in the third period. Vegas meanwhile is coming off a victory over the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Vegas has already gotten a win this season over the Utah Hockey Club, but that win came in overtime.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.