SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club returns to the Delta Center ice Thursday to face one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

After dropping their first four games, Colorado has won three games in a row, while Utah is coming off their second shutout of the season with a 4-0 loss at home to Ottawa.

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.