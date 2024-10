SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club will attempt to stay undefeated in a rare weekday afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils.

Following back-to-back overtime wins, Utah is now 3-0-0 on the season and tied for the most points (6) in the young season. With a win, Utah would become the first franchise in NHL history to win its first three road games.

The Devils are coming off a 5-3 win over Washington on Saturday.

Fans can watch the game only on Utah 16, with the puck dropping at 11 a.m.