SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club returns home Saturday after a four-game road trip to take on the Boston Bruins in a non-conference matchup at Delta Center.

After opening its inaugural season with a win in Salt Lake City, Utah headed on the road and now sports a 3-1-1 record overall.

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.