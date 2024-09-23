Utah Hockey Club scores first-ever win with 5-3 preseason victory over Blues

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time ever as a team, the Utah Hockey Club took the ice and scored its first-ever preseason victory with a 5-3 win over St. Louis.

That the club's first game came in, of all places, Des Moines just makes it more memorable.

Utah Hockey Club Utah Hockey Club takes the ice for the first time in preseason opener FOX 13 News

The teams met at Wells Fargo Arena, home of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, in what was called the Des Moines Community Classic.

Down 2-0 in the second period, Michael Carcone scored the first (yes, a lot of firsts) goal in team history (yes, it's only preseason) followed by a game-tying goal from Kevin Connauton.

Charlie Neibergall/AP St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, left, fights for a loose puck with Utah Hockey Club's Owen Allard during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Fresh from signing his 8-year, $57.1 million deal, Dylan Guenther gave Utah its... wait for it... first-ever lead with a goal in the third period.

With the game tied again, Logan Cooley's goal gave Utah the lead for good before Carcone iced it with an empty-netter for his second of the game.

Utah returns to Delta Center in Salt Lake City where it will play its first-ever (yep) home game Monday vs. Los Angeles on Utah 16.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!