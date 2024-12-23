Utah Hockey Club take on the Stars following Keller’s 2-goal performance

SALT LAKE CITY — Dallas Stars (19-13, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-11-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -159, Utah Hockey Club +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Dallas Stars after Clayton Keller’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Utah Hockey Club’s 5-4 shootout loss.

Utah is 16-11-6 overall and 4-4-1 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club have allowed 94 goals while scoring 100 for a +6 scoring differential.

Dallas is 8-3-0 against the Central Division and 19-13 overall. The Stars have a 14-3-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Keller has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mason Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.