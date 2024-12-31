Utah Hockey Club takes losing streak into game against Edmonton

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club (16-14-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (21-12-3, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -240, Utah Hockey Club +195; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club come into the matchup with the Edmonton Oilers as losers of four games in a row.

Edmonton has a 21-12-3 record overall and a 12-7-1 record in home games. The Oilers have an 8-2-3 record in one-goal games.

Utah has a 16-14-6 record overall and an 11-7-2 record in road games. The Utah Hockey Club rank fourth in league play with 155 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 13 goals with eight assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.