Utah Hockey Club visits Minnesota after shootout victory

SALT LAKE CITY — The Minnesota Wild host the Utah Hockey Club after the Utah Hockey Club took down the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 5-2-2 against the Central Division and 20-8-4 overall. The Wild have conceded 84 goals while scoring 98 for a +14 scoring differential.

Utah is 3-4-1 against the Central Division and 15-11-5 overall. The Utah Hockey Club have a +five scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 89 conceded.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.