Utah Hockey defenseman and Notre Dame alum cheers for alma mater while on the ice

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club hosts the Winnipeg Jets, the top team in the NHL's Western Conference, tonight after dominating the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Tonight is also the College Football Playoff National Championship, and defenseman Ian Cole is a Notre Dame alum. We asked him how he's feeling about his Fighting Irish ahead of the championship game against Ohio State.

See his response and others in the video above!

You can watch the Utah-Winnipeg game on Utah 16, with pre-game coverage starting at 7 and the puck dropping at 7:30.