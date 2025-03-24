Utah takes on Detroit after Kerfoot’s 2-goal performance

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club host the Detroit Red Wings after Alexander Kerfoot scored two goals in the Utah Hockey Club’s 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Utah has a 15-13-7 record in home games and a 32-27-11 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have a 27-4-8 record when scoring three or more goals.

Detroit has a 14-16-3 record in road games and a 32-31-6 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 26-9-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Utah Hockey Club won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has 21 goals and 33 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 32 goals and 27 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.