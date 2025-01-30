Wasatch out, Outlaws in; Utah Hockey Club shakes up nickname finalists

SALT LAKE CITY — Well, that was quick.

Less than 24 hours after naming Wasatch to the list of three finalists for the new nickname of the Utah Hockey Club, it has been axed from consideration after less-than-enthusiastic fan response.

Outlaws will now replace Wasatch among the final three.

In a surprise announcement Thursday, the team tweeted, "We listened to your feedback and dug into all the Qualtrics data from last night’s survey. For the team name, it’s clear that Outlaws should be in the mix instead of Wasatch, so we’re swapping it out."

On Wednesday, the team officially released Wasatch and Mammoth, along with the current Utah Hockey Club name, as the options available for fans to choose in a survey available at home games.

Wasatch was not one of the original nicknames being considered by the team and was a surprise addition. Almost immediately, fans gave the name a collective "Huh?"

The team obviously heard the disappointment and has called an audible. Voting will continue at the arena for the Utah Hockey Club homes games on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday.