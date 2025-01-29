Yeti iced out; 3 finalists released for Utah Hockey Club nickname

...and then there were 3.

...and the Yeti was not among them.

The Utah Hockey Club announced the three finalists for the team's nickname on Wednesday, along with plans for a fan survey that will inch the franchise toward its future identity.

The nickname finalists are:



UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

UTAH MAMMOTH

UTAH WASATCH

Actual logos for the finalists were shared during the presentation but were not allowed to be filmed or photographed. While the Utah Hockey Club is the current placeholder name, its possible future logo differs from the one used during the team's inaugural season.

Fans will notice the Yeti, a popular favorite since the team's arrival in Salt Lake City, did not make the final cut. Its deletion was due to copyright issues and the inability to secure an agreement with the YETI company that makes coolers and other outdoor gear.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office originally refused a request by the team to trademark the name Utah Yetis, according to the Associated Press, citing the “likelihood of confusion” with other notable brands using the name, such as YETI.

The fan survey will take place over the next four home Utah Hockey Club games, starting Wednesday at Delta Center. Fans will be able to select their favorite from the three finalists, but not before their phones are taken to protect the logos.