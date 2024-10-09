Watch party gives fans a chance to see Utah Hockey Club's first-ever regular season game

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Fans who weren't inside the Delta Center Tuesday night for the Utah Hockey Club's first-ever regular season game still found a way to see history in the making.

Bewilder Brewing Company in Salt Lake hosted a kick-off event for the Utah Hockey Club's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

A few dozen people turned out for the event, making for a loud and lively atmosphere when Dylan Guenther scored the first goal in franchise history during the first period.

Tallulla Black came out for the event and said she was originally a Colorado Avalanche fan. She told FOX 13 News she has now switched her allegiance to the Utah Hockey Club.

"It's kind of cool that we have a team now. It's closer to home; I'm excited for it," said Black. "I'm excited to just to see everybody come out, show out and you know, support the Utah team."

Fans donning their Utah Hockey Club gear spoke about the excitement of having another pro franchise in town.

"It's awesome. I love sports and I feel like adding another professional team will make this a better sports town," said Matthew Arellano, a Utah Hockey Club fan.

Cody McKendrick is the owner of Bewilder Brewing Company. He said Tuesday's event is the first of many viewing parties they plan to have for both home and away games during the team's inaugural season.

"We're three and a half blocks away from Delta Center, we have a big parking lot, so hopefully we can start to draw a big crowd and become kind of a local gathering point for local hockey fans," he said.

McKendrick grew up a hockey fan and said he went to the Salt Lake Golden Eagles game as a kid. He said having an NHL team in town is huge.

"This will give at least 41 more opportunities for 10-15,000 people to come downtown and, you know, spend money at bars and restaurants and be a part of a more lively downtown district," said McKendrick.

The fans who spoke with FOX 13 News on Tuesday predicted that the Utah Hockey Club would come away with their first win in franchise history.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!