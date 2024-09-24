'We are Utah': Fans flock to Delta Center for Utah Hockey Club first home preseason game

SALT LAKE CITY — After months of anticipation, fans got to see the Utah Hockey Club make their preseason home debut.

Allie and Emily Fox arrived at the Delta Center just before the doors opened Monday night.

"I grew up in North Carolina, so I was a Hurricanes fan," Emily said.

The Fox's allegiance to other NHL teams has always been strong.

"I was a Montreal Canadians fan being from Australia, it's a Commonwealth nation so I was a big Canadians fan, they were kind of like the New York Yankees of ice hockey," Allie said.

That all changed last Spring for this Herriman couple.

"We are Utah, we're excited, I've got Keller, number 9, star forward," Allie said.

The Foxes didn't want to miss out on seeing the team in person the first chance they got.

"It's just like the first game, the first Utah has a like, you know, final NHL team, you know, I just wanted to be here, we wanted to be here," Emily said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday night, the doors to the Delta Center opened

Fans of all ages began filing into the Delta Center, donning their Utah Hockey Club gear.

8-year-old Braiden Webb came to the game on Monday with his family and friends.

FOX 13 News asked Braiden what he was most excited about.

"Probably seeing just the team playing in the first game, I feel like it is a cool experience," Braiden said.

Both Braiden and his 11-year-old brother Braxton play hockey.

"I just think it is going to be super loud and fun," Braxton said.

The Webb brothers spoke about what they were looking forward to most about the game itself.

"See the goalies play," Braxton said.

"I met Logan Cooley, so I hope he scores a goal," added Braiden.

Their friend, Griffin Hill, had other ideas.

"I actually want to see them fight in person," said Hill.

Fans, like the Foxes, say this is something they will always remember.

"We'll tell our kids, you know, we're at the first game and yeah, I think the first game is the biggest game, so we're excited," Allie said.

The Utah Hockey Club will hit the road, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 8 p.m.

