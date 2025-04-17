'We're going up;' Utah Hockey Club players excited for what's ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — After a long inaugural season, Utah Hockey Club players cleaned out their lockers on Thursday, sharing thoughts on what a season it was and what's ahead.

"It's crazy that the season is over," said forward Clayton Keller. "It feels like the season just started, honestly."

What a year it's been, from the welcome party last April to the playoff push this spring, it was a great start to the NHL in Utah.

"Obviously, it's beautiful with the mountains and everything," said forward Barrett Hayden. "But I think that it's the people that make it special. The arena has been unbelievable all year."

"At the end of the day, we are hockey players, but we can't do it without the community," said forward Lawson Crouse. "The fans this season have been tremendous. Every time we step on the ice, it's the loudest rink in the league when we play."

The fans have fallen in with these players. Some of them are treated like rock stars in the community, like goaltender Karel Vejmelka, A.K.A. Veggie, and Liam O'Brien, A.K.A Spicy Tuna.

"There are not very many times that I go out in public when someone doesn't come up and say hello," said O'Brien. "The people have been really good to me. I was at the zoo the other day, and people were coming up and asking for pictures."

"It means a lot to me," Vejmelka said. "I've never had support like that from the fans, so it's kind of unique for me, and I've really enjoyed every moment."

Salt Lake City has become a hockey town with a supportive ownership group, fans, and the upward trajectory of a team that is a destination spot for NHL players.

"I think it's an amazing place to live," said defenseman Ian Cole. "It's an amazing place to play. Our fans have been fantastic. Once people start to realize that, certainly there's going to be a lot of people that want to play here."

This team did fall short of making the playoffs, but played great down the stretch. The players fell like they are ready to take the next big step and make the playoffs next season.

"There is no reason why we are going to go down, " added Crouse. "We're going up."

"I think we have a really talented unique young core that not a lot of teams in the NHL have," Keller said. "We all want to win, and that's what's most exciting about next year, for sure."