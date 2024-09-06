'We're ready for hockey;' Tourigny excited for first Utah Hockey Club season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club is moving closer to their first season in the NHL, and head coach Andre Tourigny is ready to get it started.

"We're ready for hockey," said Tourigny. " The fever around the team here in town made the summer exciting, and now we cannot wait to start. A little bit more excitement than we have in the past."

The Utah Hockey Club is entering year for of their rebuild. They have plenty of offensive power, and they've added some defensemen this summer who have won the Stanley Cup in their careers, moving the team closer to becoming a playoff contender.

"It's still a work in progress, but yes we want to get closer to that goal," said Tourigny. "Who doesn't want to win in life, you play ping-pong against your brother you want to win. We believe in what we are doing. We believe in the group we have. We have a really good core of players to get closer to our goal of winning a championship."

