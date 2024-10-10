What's behind designs of Utah Hockey Club goalie masks?

KEARNS, Utah — In the high-stakes world of hockey, the battle on the ice often plays out like a comic book. But in this story, the heroes aren’t the forwards or defensemen... they are the goalies.

Just like every superhero needs a signature mask, these goalies wear masks that reflect their personalities and unique flair.

For Utah Roadrunner goalie Matt Villalta, his mask this season embraces a playful theme inspired by the animated movie Cars.

"We did a Cars theme this year," he explained. "I guess the Mater theme this summer — I was watching some of the Mater skits, and there's one where he's Tokyo Mater. So, he was blue, and it works out perfectly with our new outfits."

The fun cartoon-themed helmet doesn’t stop there. Villalta's mask also features Guido from Cars, adding character to his gear.

"On the back, we got Guido," Villalta added. "Got some inaugural season… Little Utah touches. We got the hockey club up top. I feel like the cartoon theme helmets keep it fun, keep it pretty light."

Why Mater you might ask? Well if you ask me, I think its because he sees a little of Mater in himself.

"You know, Mater’s a hardworking guy, too. He's towing cars all day, and you know, he's getting it done," Villalta said.

Next up is Karel Vejmelka, whose mask features a bold, hand-drawn look, with elements that are deeply personal to him.

"I love this mask. It's kind of a unique design with those colors," Vejmelka said. "And I got a big Utah sign, a little NHL logo, and my jersey number. There's also the Utah state border on the chin."

In addition to the bold colors and designs, Vejmelka always incorporates symbols of his faith and heritage.

"I'm really happy to have the cross and my home country’s flag on every mask. It’s a big part of me, and I'm really proud of it," Vejmelka said.

Finally, there’s starter goalie Conner Ingram, whose design is inspired by his own tattoos.

"It's meant to look like tattoos. I send it to the designer, he sends it back, and that's basically it," Ingram said.

Among the tattoos and logos is a recurring character on Ingram’s mask, the Joker, a symbol he’s had since he was a teenager.

"The Joker on the back has been there since I was 15 or 16," the goalie explained.

Why the Joker?

“Superstition, I guess," Ingram replied. "The year I went to rehab, I changed it, and then I put it back."

Despite the individuality of each mask, there’s a common thread that unites all three goalies — an appreciation for the color blue, which appears prominently on all their gear.

"I love that color," Ingram said.

"It’ll look pretty sharp," Villalta agreed.

"That sea blue is kind of unique, and I love it," Vejmelka added. "I think it came out really well."

For goalies, the mask is more than just protective gear, it’s a personal statement that represents their unique role on the ice.

"I think that's a unique thing about our position," Vejmelka said. "We get to design our gear, maybe more so than the players do. It’s a big part of every goalie."

Villalta echoed that sentiment, saying that the ability to customize his gear was one of the things that drew him to the position.

"I think that's maybe one of the reasons why I became a goalie," Villalta said. "I think I just fell in love with it, and then, as I got older, I was lucky enough to start customizing my own gear."

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!