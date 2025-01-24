Winnipeg takes on Utah Hockey Club after overtime victory

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club (21-19-7, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-14-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -216, Utah Hockey Club +178; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Utah Hockey Club after the Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg has gone 32-14-3 overall with a 13-5-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets are first in NHL play with 170 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Utah has a 21-19-7 record overall and a 7-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Utah Hockey Club have an 18-2-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams play this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 26 goals and 34 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.