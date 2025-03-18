90s night at Utah Jazz game featured special guests in their 90s

SALT LAKE CITY — Who doesn’t love a Jazz game to kick off the week? Facing the Chicago Bulls meant it had to be "90s night."

However, for a few fans, 90s night meant something a bit different.

As fans poured into the arena wearing their favorite jerseys featuring legends like Stockton, Malone, and even Jordan, since they were playing against the Bulls, it brought back memories of a different era of Jazz basketball.

The 90s were a glorious time for the Jazz, which is why Monday was dubbed 90s night.

While some fans brought noise, others brought wisdom.

A group of super fans, all aged 90 and above, proudly showcased their canes, custom jerseys, and decades of memories, demonstrating what loyalty looks like.

Christa Spilker, a 90-year-old Jazz fan, shared her memories.

"The games, the games — the Stockton, the Malones. We were season ticket holders for 30 years until we got a little older and couldn't come anymore," she said.

But Monday, as a special guest of team owner Ryan Smith, she got the red carpet treatment, even receiving some affection from the Jazz bear, which brought laughter.

The Jazz hold a special place in her heart because of her husband.

"It was our night off. It was our date night three times a week, sometimes," she reminisced.

Monday night, though, was especially meaningful because of her grandson.

"When I opened my Twitter account and saw that I had a DM from Ryan Smith, I was absolutely shocked," Zach Spilker shared.

Zach saw a tweet a few days ago from Ryan Smith asking for fans like his grandmother.

Christa added with a smile: "I told him he was my favorite grandson,” to which Zach replied: "Well, she’s my favorite grandma.”

As for Ryan Smith, he even stopped by to say hello — perhaps to discuss a little team strategy, knowing that Christa has been following the team since he was born.

Christa expressed her hopes for the game and future seasons by saying sweetly: "Well, I’m hoping they’re going to win, but I hope they just do their best.”

And with a lifetime of memories as a Jazz fan, this night might be the most special one yet.

"The best entertainment in the valley, except for the opera," she joked. "It's very exciting for me to be here.”

"Words don't express how special, how awesome this is," her grandson added.