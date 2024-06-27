Excited Utah Jazz fans gather for 2024 Draft watch party

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the Utah Jazz waited with bated breath at the 2024 NBA Draft watch party, hosted by the team Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Entry was free to the public, with the broadcast of the draft on the jumbotron. While some sat in the stands to watch picks 1-9, others occupied their time playing games like cornhole, taking photos in front of the Jazz's "Mountain Basketball" logo, shopping for team merch and hitting the concession stands.

Fans in attendance said they're optimistic, with most saying they hope the Jazz front office selects someone to help complement Lauri Markkanen.

Utah ended up picking Cody Williams, a freshman forward from the University of Colorado, as their first draftee of the night (10th pick overall). The team also has the 29th pick.