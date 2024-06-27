Jazz select Cody Williams with 10th pick in 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz selected Cody Williams with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, one of two picks the team has in Wednesday's first round.

Williams, a versatile forward out of the University of Colorado, averaged 11.9 points and three rebounds per game in his freshman season.

The 19-year-old is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams.

The Jazz currently has one more selection remaining in the first round, No 29 overall, along with the second pick in the second round of the NBA Draft that gets underway Thursday.