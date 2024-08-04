Jazz guard Collin Sexton hosts his first youth basketball camp

MURRAY, Utah — Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton has spent his summer traveling, playing basketball and giving back to the community. The 3rd-year Jazzman hosted his first-ever two-day basketball camp.

"I remember growing up, me and my brother would be sitting outside after a workout saying, 'One day we're going to have our own camp,'" said Sexton, whose brother, Jordan, was a part of the event. "We weren't able to go to camps or see NBA guys, college guys, so this was big for me and my brother to be able to put something together like this."

The Celebrity Sports Academy camp was hosted at Hillcrest Junior High, ages 7 to 18, but it also consisted of a cheerleading option.

"The first day surprised me, seeing how many kids there were and it wasn't just all boys, it was girls as well," said Sexton. "We even had the cheerleaders and it was super fun to see when I showed up."

There was a moment in the ball handling portion where a camper struggled with a combo that Sexton gave the group. He stopped and had the room cheer her on while she figured out the movements.

"I told her, 'You got tomorrow, you got two weeks from now, just look at your progress,' and she said, 'I'm going to work on it each and every day,' and that was something — I felt that a lot," said Sexton.

He says there "will definitely be another camp," maybe even one during the NBA season.