Lauri Markkanen, Jazz expected to sign long-term extension, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The will they, won't they trade saga surrounding Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz has reached its conclusion, with the team reportedly on the doorstep of a deal that will keep the All-Star in Salt Lake City for at least the upcoming season.

The Athletic reports Markkanen is "expected to agree to a massive, long-term contract extension," and, more importantly, sign it Wednesday or after, making him ineligible to be traded until next offseason.

According to the report, the five-year deal is thought to be worth over $200 millon, the most ever handed out in Jazz history.

Markkanen was first eligible to sign his extension Tuesday, which means he can't be traded for six months. If the extension is signed after Tuesday, the six months would expire after the NBA trade deadline in February, keeping him on the Jazz for the entirety of the 2024-24 season.

This offseason, multiple teams had reportedly reached out to the Jazz in hopes of acquiring Markkanen, including the Golden State Warriors who have multiple players and draft picks that would be desired in an exchange for a player of his caliber.