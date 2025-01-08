Newly-crowned Miss America is the girlfriend of Utah Jazz star Walker Kessler

SALT LAKE CITY — The newly crowned Miss America has a special place in Utahns' hearts.

Her name is Abbie Stockard and she’s a nursing student at Auburn University. But she’s also the girlfriend of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Kessler's reaction to her winning the title has drawn a lot of eyes, and right by his side was Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy.

"Oh my gosh, my heart was racing!" Kessler said. "You should’ve seen the aftermath. I couldn’t even talk to, like, the waiter. She’s worked her tail off. I was not aware of the amount of preparation that goes into all that stuff — I mean, incredible. Props to her, she deserves it, she’s incredible. I'm super super happy for her.”

How they met is a little unconventional thanks to a little help from his mom.

"It was my rookie year. My mom and dad got invited to an Alabama-Auburn basketball game. You know how moms are, so she takes a picture of this random girl who’s a dancer on the court. It says ‘Do you know who this is?’ I’m like, ‘Mom, you can not take pictures of random people, like that’s weird,'" Kessler recalled. "Three weeks later she texts me, mom does: ‘This is her name just so you can have it.’ I was like, 'Well, might as well hit her up on Instagram,' and the rest was history. Mom for the win.”

Kessler played college basketball at Auburn, where Stockard is a student, but it took his mom's efforts to bring them together.

So congratulations to Abbie Stockard: Miss Alabama turned Miss America!