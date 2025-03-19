The art behind the Utah Jazz players' walk-in photos

SALT LAKE CITY — The walk-in photo has become a key part of the NBA experience, and the Utah Jazz have elevated how they do it.

"The lighting really does make the difference," said Utah Jazz technical producer Jerry Carter.

Over the last four years, Carter and Jazz team photographer Gabby Stockard have collaborated on the efforts and changes made to their team tunnel entrance.

"When I see something and I'm like, 'I want to create this,' he [Jerry Carter] immediately jumps on it and he gets it done, he makes it better than anything I could ever imagine," said Stockard.

"Well, I get more joy out of seeing Gabby's pictures than the work that I do because what I do has become second nature," Carter replied.

"How do you make it pop? We came over one day and did a test shoot on the Jazz bear on a motorcycle. It's the craft and how you manipulate your f-stop. Anyone can come snap a photo, but it takes a lot of practice and time to cultivate a look and feel," said Carter.

Even Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks notices the elevated tunnel and photos.

"They've got all the lighting, you know, a cool ambiance walking through, like a real runway. It's pretty cool," said Hendricks.

It's a look that has allowed the Jazz to build a relationship with LeagueFits.

"We're super lucky to have Jordan Clarkson. He obviously really cares about his fits. He's been the LeagueFit number one pic for several years," said Stockard. "If he's putting this much effort into his outfits, I want to put that much effort into my photos."

"Watching JC and his style, I was with the straight-leg jeans and now I'm more with the baggy stuff, oversized. He's really influenced my fashion," said Hendricks.

Second-year Jazzman Brice Sensabaugh made it onto LeagueFits in his rookie season with a photo Stockard snapped.

"It was cool. I've always seen it throughout high school and college, so to get on there and be featured last year was pretty cool," said Sensabaugh.

The tunnel has evolved so much over the last couple of years and it's something that will continue to develop.

"Each year I would say we're going to add additional lighting. We wanted carpet, so we got carpet," said Carter.

Stockard added: "We really want to be the best so we are constantly trying to elevate it. We added the purple lights this year. We want our tunnel to stick out and be a moment for our guys.