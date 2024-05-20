Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George named to NBA All-Rookie Team

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team Monday, joining a long list of franchise greats to be honored following their first season in the league.

The 20-year-old rookie out of Baylor averaged 13 points and 4.4 assists in 75 games this past season. George was the only first-year player in the league to throw in over 950 points and hand out over 325 assists.

George is the 12th Jazz player to earn NBA All-Rookie honors, joining Derrick Favors, Paul Millsap and Blue Edwards as Utah players to make the second team.

One of three players selected by the Jazz in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, George was fifth in scoring average among qualified rookies and first in free throw percentage (.848) in the league.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren led the All-Rookie first team, along with Brandon Miller of Charlotte, Miami's Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and Golden State's Brandin Podziemski.

Besides George, others on the second team include Dereck Lively II of Dallas, Houston's Amen Thompson, Thunder guard Cason Wallace and Memphis forward GG Jackson II.