Utah Jazz host media day ahead of 2024-25 season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are heading into their 51st season, and the third year under Head Coach Will Hardy.

The story with this team is young talent, but there is some sneaky veteran talent returning to this team, and I got to ask them about it at Media Day.

"What excites you about getting back together with those guys?" I asked forward John Collins.

"Exactly that, trying to just build on the chemistry. You know, obviously my first time playing with that group of guys last year, so it takes a little bit of time to figure each other out," Collins said, "But I feel like we did figure it out. We're here to help the young guys and lead them as much as we can. But definitely some old guys on the team that can still play some basketball."

"Every young guy looks up to us," added Jordan Clarkson "We know who John Collins is, we know who Collin Sexton is, we know who Jordan Clarkson is, you know, everybody down the line. At this point, I think we're all moving into ... giving the game back to what's coming behind us."

"People forget the roster that we do have, and guys that we do have are really good, so I feel like we can surprise a lot of people," said Collin Sexton.

"There's probably gonna be some mistakes that we have. Like I remember me being a rookie and just learning, you happen to make more of them," said Lauri Markkanen. "So you just understand that but you go out there and compete like we always do, and live with the results.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

VIDEO BELOW: Coach Will Hardy shares his goals for the season