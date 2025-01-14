Utah Jazz Nu Skin Stunt Team is flying high again after multi-year hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY — Going to a Utah Jazz game is more than just basketball. After pausing for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nu Skin Stunt Team is back — and it's a performance you don't want to miss.

"We just really enjoy having them. They have so much energy and the athleticism that they bring is unmatched," said Meikle LaHue, the Utah Jazz director of entertainment. "They are so impressive and the entertainment that they bring is, I mean, I'm on the edge of my seat when I watch them perform because the tricks they do are just crazy."

Working for the Jazz is a dream come true for the stunt team members.

"This is the pinnacle of what it gets to be on a stunt team for being a professional cheerleader for the NBA. It doesn't get any better than that, in our sport," said national champion Hailey D'Lynn. "Being able to wear this team name on my chest, it's amazing and it's a dream come true, it's what we all strive for."

Rookie Cameron Canada added: "This has been a dream of mine for like as long as I picked up the sport and just to be able to be this close to the NBA and represent the state of Utah in front of all the fans, grateful to be having this opportunity."

The Stunt Team was started 12 years ago. They spent 10 years entertaining Jazz fans, and when it went away, the performers missed being on the Delta Center floor.

"Last year, [Coach] announced 'the Stunt Team is going to make a comeback this year,' and I was so excited I was like, 'Finally! Yes, I've been waiting for this,'" cheered the longest-tenured member, Elsa Hassett.

Head Coach Summer Willis shared how rare it is to see stunt teams in the NBA.

"You don't see a lot of stunt teams on the professional level so the fact that we get to be one of them and represent is just a huge opportunity," said Willis.

The Nu Skin Stunt Team performs at Utah Jazz games throughout the season during timeouts and quarter breaks.