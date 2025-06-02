Utah Jazz hire Austin Ainge as President of Basketball Operations

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are keeping things in the family in an effort to bring the franchise back to prominence on the court, hiring Danny Ainge's son, Austin, as the team's new President of Basketball Operations.

Ainge, who played basketball for BYU, comes to the Jazz after 17 years with the Boston Celtics.

“Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA—his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization," said team owner Ryan Smith. "I’ve known Austin for 15 years, and I’ve watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative, and strategic basketball executive who’s ready to lead this organization.”

While with the front office in Boston, Ainge helped the Celtics capture an NBA championship last season. He served as the team's Director of Scouting and Player Personnel, Assistant General Manager and head coach of Boston's G League team during his tenure with the Celtics.

"I couldn’t be more excited about the bright future of this organization," said Ainge. "I look forward to partnering with Ryan and Ashley Smith and our other leaders within the Utah Jazz and will utilize my experience over the last 17 years building a championship-caliber organization.

"I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win. I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up."

Before joining the Celtics organization, Ainge was an assistant coach at Southern Utah University.

Ainge's father, Danny, has served as Utah's CEO since Dec. 2021.