Utah Jazz to build new practice facility at Shops of South Town

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Jazz will soon be headed to the mall... for practice.

Following in the footsteps of its Smith Entertainment Group brethren, the Utah Mammoth, the Jazz announced plans to build a state-of-the-art practice facility at The Shops of South Town in Sandy.

Ryan and Ashley Smith helped break ground on Tuesday to create a true sports campus at the mall, enabling both teams to exist in a central location.

“We’re building an amazing sports campus here with the Jazz practice facility connected to the Utah Mammoth practice facility, including the opportunity for the teams to cross-collaborate and support each others’ development," the Smiths said. "By also incorporating our business offices, this campus will promote efficiency, innovation, and collaboration, continuing to focus on bringing the best experiences to our fans.”

According to SEG, the new facility will include two basketball courts, as well as a locker room, working and training spaces and other amenities.

Construction is set to begin this fall, with the facility sitting next to the one used by the Mammoth on the east side of the mall.

The Mammoth opened its 146,000 square-foot practice facility at the mall in September. Along with two rinks to allow the team to operate workouts on separate surfaces, the campus also houses the franchise offices.

Breaking ground to completion took just 13 months before the Mammoth were able to move to their new home.