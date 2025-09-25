Utah Jazz to honor Frank Layden all season with jersey patch

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced it will honor former coach Frank Layden with a commemorative jersey patch to be worn by players this season.

Layden died in July at the age of 93.

The patch, which features the name Frank, will be "displayed on the left chest of all Jazz player jerseys as a tribute to his impact on the franchise and the State of Utah," the team said.

Along with the jersey patch, Jazz coaches will wear a circle 1 patch on warm-up gear, which signifies the No. 1 jersey retired by the team in Layden's honor in 1989.

Layden joined the Jazz organization in 1979 as general manager when the franchise was still located in New Orleans, before becoming the team's head coach in 1981. He went 277-294 as head coach, was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1984, and served as head coach of the Western Conference in the 1984 NBA All-Star Game.

"Our history would not be complete without Frank, and his influence continues to resonate far beyond the court," said Jazz president Jim Olson. "Wearing this patch is more than a symbol – it is a way for our players and coaches to carry his legacy with them every time they take the floor.”

The Frank patch will make its debut when the Jazz face off against Houston on Oct. 8.