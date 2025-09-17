Utah Mammoth open new practice, training facility after just 13 months

SALT LAKE CITY — As fast as a breakaway on the ice, the Utah Mammoth opened its new state-of-the-art practice facility just 13 months after construction began in Sandy.

Equipped with what the team calls cutting-edge technology, the new 146,000 square-foot facility at The Shops at South Town mall houses franchise offices and two NHL-regulation ice surfaces.

The two rinks will allow the Mammoth to operate simultaneous workouts on separate surfaces.

Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said the facility shows their commitment to winning hockey along the Wasatch Front.

“Every detail of the space was designed with the athlete experience in mind, giving players the ultimate environment to succeed and creating amazing spaces for them to rest and recover," the Smiths said. "This facility represents our commitment to building a championship-caliber environment that positions the Utah Mammoth for long-term success in the NHL while connecting us more deeply to the community.”

Hunter Dyke/Hunter Dyke The Utah Mammoth practice and training facility in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The speed at which the facility was built is almost as impressive as what's inside. The team broke ground at the mall in August 2024, and just 13 months later, the Mammoth have already moved into their new home.

"I am so proud of the incredible work done by the SEG team to not only build something so amazing, but to also do it so quickly," added Ryan Smith.

According to the team, select practices will be open to fans, but extensive public areas that include a team store, locker rooms and concession stands are expected to open early next year. Youth and amateur leagues will also be allowed to use the rinks when the team is not practicing.

