Utah Mammoth open new practice, training facility after just 13 months

SALT LAKE CITY — As fast as a breakaway on the ice, the Utah Mammoth opened its new state-of-the-art practice facility just 13 months after construction began in Sandy.
Equipped with what the team calls cutting-edge technology, the new 146,000 square-foot facility at The Shops at South Town mall houses franchise offices and two NHL-regulation ice surfaces.
The two rinks will allow the Mammoth to operate simultaneous workouts on separate surfaces.
Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said the facility shows their commitment to winning hockey along the Wasatch Front.
“Every detail of the space was designed with the athlete experience in mind, giving players the ultimate environment to succeed and creating amazing spaces for them to rest and recover," the Smiths said. "This facility represents our commitment to building a championship-caliber environment that positions the Utah Mammoth for long-term success in the NHL while connecting us more deeply to the community.”
The speed at which the facility was built is almost as impressive as what's inside. The team broke ground at the mall in August 2024, and just 13 months later, the Mammoth have already moved into their new home.
"I am so proud of the incredible work done by the SEG team to not only build something so amazing, but to also do it so quickly," added Ryan Smith.
According to the team, select practices will be open to fans, but extensive public areas that include a team store, locker rooms and concession stands are expected to open early next year. Youth and amateur leagues will also be allowed to use the rinks when the team is not practicing.
Highlights of the facility:
- An 8,082-square-foot dry gym featuring 40 yards of turf, resistance systems that provide immediate training data, and camera-based squat racks
- World-class Local Positioning System (LPS) technology is installed directly above both ice sheets, allowing tracking of players’ workload and performance in real time
- A full recovery suite complete with a 22-foot therapy pool, red light therapy, dry float tanks, sauna and steam rooms, and other spa-inspired amenities
- A commercial-grade performance kitchen with an open-concept design, mobile app ordering, and equipment to prepare an array of cuisines
- Automated skate sharpening and profiling systems that replace manual methods. With more than 200 sets of steel maintained throughout the season, this automation will ensure operational efficiency and readiness, supporting both practice and game-day operations
- A primary locker room that is consistent with the design and layout of Delta Center’s space, creating a game-day environment for players and continuity between practice and competition
- A 26-stall visitor locker room positioned adjacent to the central team locker room that also ensures every player invited to training camp has a dedicated locker space during all-team events and practices
- Thoughtfully curated touchpoints that encourage team connection, including a player lounge, skills room, and a barber shop