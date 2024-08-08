What the &@#%? Utah Jazz fans least foul-mouthed in NBA

SALT LAKE CITY — If NBA arenas were movies, Delta Center would be rated PG thanks to the Utah Jazz fans who fill the stands for every game.

A new study shows Jazz fans are among the most polite in the league, and it had the profanities... or lack thereof... to prove it.

According to JeffBet's study, the 200 most popular posts and comments on each NBA team's subreddit were analyzed to see how often fans used dozens of different profanities.

Jazz fans used only 54.34 profanities per 1,000 Reddit submissions, the study claimed, a number 43% below the league average, which sits at 84.15.

On the other side of the spectrum are Philadelphia 76ers supporters who ranked as the most profane in the NBA with 115.32 foul comments, followed by the Knicks and Bucks.

LEAST FOUL-MOUTHED NBA FANS :

