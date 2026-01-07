All clues point to Utah Mammoth playing outdoor game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth may be heading to the great outdoors to play in one of the most popular games on the NHL schedule.

Almost since the Mammoth dropped the puck in Salt Lake City last season, rumors have continued to skate through the hockey-sphere that Utah would eventually host an outdoor game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Those rumors peaked on Tuesday when former NHL player and league insider Paul Bissonnette reported on the 'Spittin Chiclets' podcast that Utah would get an outdoor game next season.

Rumors are expected to become reality on Wednesday afternoon as the NHL has scheduled a news conference at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith among those in attendance.

FOX 13 News will livestream the news conference at 4 p.m.

For two decades, outdoor games at iconic stadiums and locations have become highly anticipated events each NHL season. Games have been played at places like Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers faced off in the most recent outdoor game on Friday at LoanDepot Park in Miami.