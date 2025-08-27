All in with Olli Määttä: Year 2 of Utah hockey and the Mammoth mindset

SALT LAKE CITY — "It was one of the coolest experiences playing at home here. It's something special," said Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä.

After making a real playoff push in Utah's inaugural season, the team now has its identity and has made some off-season moves that fans should feel good about heading into year two.

"When I got traded here, you could see it, how things are and what we're trying to accomplish here. Everybody wants to succeed," said Määttä. "I think the summer we've had, obviously some key additions, it sends a message."

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was traded to Utah in October, inked a contract extension in the spring, and knows what a winning culture feels like. The post-season race that Utah found itself in was by no mistake.

"Nobody was happy that we didn't reach the playoffs last year and we're not satisfied with it, but at the same time, we have the same core and trust in that there's enough in this team, with the key additions, to do it," added Määttä.

The Winter Olympics are back, and Määttä not only made his NHL debut at 19 years old, but also represented his country, Finland, in the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

"I was a young kid when I played in the Olympics. When you're so young, you don't really take it all in, it's like a whirlwind," said the now-31-year-old with a 13-year NHL career. "Those are the games you really get excited about. It was one of the best experiences I've had as a player."

The Utah fans showed up big in year one. With the Delta Center off-season renovations, fans are going to have a better view and enhance their in-game experience — which Määttä says is felt, even on the ice.

"Keep showing up. We have such an amazing crowd. How loud the building gets, it's something special, and I hope we can build on that and get it to be more exciting with the new rink," he said.

NHL training camp begins in September, with the puck dropping on new ice in the Mammoth home opener on Oct. 15 vs. the Calgary Flames.