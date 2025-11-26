Mammoth play the Canadiens following Cooley’s 4-goal performance

SALT LAKE CITY — Montreal Canadiens (11-7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (12-8-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Montreal Canadiens after Logan Cooley’s four-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Mammoth’s 5-1 win.

Utah is 12-8-3 overall and 7-2-1 in home games. The Mammoth rank ninth in NHL play with 71 total goals (averaging 3.1 per game).

Montreal has a 5-2-2 record on the road and an 11-7-3 record overall. The Canadiens have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 6-2. Cole Caufield scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has scored nine goals with seven assists for the Mammoth. Cooley has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and 18 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.