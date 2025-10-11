Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mammoth face the Predators in Central Division play on The Spot — Utah 16

Utah Mammoth (0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (1-0, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. MDT on The Spot — Utah 16)

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Saturday.

Nashville went 12-12-2 in Central Division games and had a 30-44-8 record overall last season. The Predators scored 50 power-play goals last season on 229 chances for a 21.8% success rate.

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall while going 13-9-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Mammoth had a -7 goal differential last season, scoring 240 goals while giving up 247.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

