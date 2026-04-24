Mammoth WAGs bring playoff style to Utah ice

SALT LAKE CITY — The Stanley Cup Playoffs may be a new experience for Utah, but that doesn't mean old hockey traditions can't skate along the Wasatch Front.

For over a decade, the wives and girlfriends of players (called WAGs) have mixed a fashion show with the action on the ice through WAG jackets. It's no different for the ladies of the Mammoth, who will wear custom-made pieces for the first-ever postseason turn in Utah.

Claire Crouse, the wife of Mammoth star Lawson Crouse, began designing the Utah-made jackets nearly two months ago, ensuring every detail was ready.

“In the beginning of February, right when they were heading into that last stretch of hockey, we decided we better get something planned," said Crouse. "We want to speak this into existence. As we got closer to March, we started getting samples and working on placement. Different appliques, elements like that.”

Hundreds line up to exchange Vegas jerseys for fresh Mammoth game sweaters:

Hundreds line up to exchange Vegas jerseys for fresh Mammoth game sweaters

After so much anticipation, the ladies will debut their final jacket design during Game 3 at Delta Center. Even the children of the Mammoth players will sport custom-made pieces to support their dads.

“There were so many different variations that were all very amazing and all so much fun, so it was hard to choose, but we did settle on one that I think everyone will really love," Crouse said.

Crouse shared a special touch featured on the Mammoth WAG jackets.

“Something that I’ve never seen before that I thought was really cool that we were doing is we’re actually putting the ladies’ initials on our jackets," she explained. "Just as a little nod to them, all of the sacrifice, the love and support they’ve put in behind the scenes.”

The jackets are much more than a fashion statement; they help build a community among the women.

“It’s something that everybody just really hopes for as a group and really looks forward to," Crouse said. "We intend to watch every game together, be cheering with each other, and there’s already just such a great sense of family amongst our group.”

With a passion for design, Crouse has created a keepsake to remember the historic Mammoth moment.

“For me, I was just so proud of my husband and so excited for him," she said. "And then, of course, I love fashion, I love design, so to really mesh those two things together and be able to have this creative outlet for something meaningful was just so cool.”