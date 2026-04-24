Hundreds line up to exchange Vegas jerseys for fresh Mammoth game sweaters

SALT LAKE CITY — If you can't beat 'em, join 'em! That might as well have been the theme of the Mammoth Jersey Exchange ahead of Friday's first-ever NHL Playoff game in Utah.

Hundreds lined up outside Delta Center to turn in their Vegas Golden Knights sweaters for a brand new Mammoth jersey. At its peak, the line made up of those ready to ditch their old allegiances stretched completely down 300 West.

"It's take out the garbage day," shared one Mammoth fan who was more than happy to depart with a Golden Knights jersey.

Another Mammoth fan was on hand for the sake of his relationship, saying he took his girlfriend's Vegas jersey without her knowledge to help her see the light.

"I was visited by the hockey gods last night, and they want her to convert, fully, to the Mammoth." said Warren. "And so they said, in a vision to me, they said, 'Grab her jersey, get up here, swap it out. It will finish her conversion.'"

Warren said he and his girlfriend will attend Game 3, but it's not known if his girlfriend will be sporting new colors.

Some Mammoth fans took advantage of sick jokes, the kind where supposed loved ones gifted VGK gear to those who abhor the glitzy red and gold of those try-hards in Las Vegas.

"I just got this as a gift," said a fan from Murray. "I had to find it in storage."

A few people waiting in line were not afraid to admit that they were previously Vegas fans because they were essentially the only NHL game in town... until now.

"They were the only hockey team close by," said a converted fan in line. "It's fun to go to Vegas sometimes, but much better to be at home.