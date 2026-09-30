Simply making the NHL playoffs isn't good enough in Mammoth's third season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mammoth's third season starts Thursday with the opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last season, the Mammoth made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history, and general manager Bill Armstrong feels they are ready to take the next step, and move past the first round, and beyond.

"We are excited," said Armstrong. "We've been in camp for a while now, battling it out, playing exhibition games, rookie camp, and now you can sense the anticipation of the home opener coming. Our players are super excited about it. I feel like our team has taken a step, so we're excited to see how good we are."

The Mammoth have big events leading up to opening night at the Delta Center, but Armstrong is only expecting one thing.

"Let's expect a win; how's that one, down the blue carpet and right into the win," said Armstrong.

The Mammoth made some big moves this summer to bring in players like Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee.

Armstrong was thrilled to pull off big moves over the summer, bringing in players like Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee, and he's even more optimistic now.

"I'm more excited to be honest with you, just because the group has been together," said Armstrong. "We came in for training camp, and I said to someone after the first three days, that's the best three practices we've had in our franchise. Just elite players going at it with competitive vibes.

"I'm truly excited for our group. We were able to get into the playoffs last year against Vegas, and it left a sour taste in our mouth. There is unfinished business for us."