Utah Mammoth select Ethan Belchetz with 17th pick in 2026 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth selected left wing Ethan Belchetz from the Windsor Spitfitres of the OHL with the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Canadian winger is committed to play college hockey at Michigan State next season.

General manager Bill Armstrong and his staff zeroed in on Belchetz as their target and made a trade with the Los Angeles Kings to move up from 19 to 17 to make the pick. The Kings also received the 83rd overall pick in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-5 forward posted 59 (34g, 25a) points in 57 OHL games for Windsor last season.

While representing Canada, Belchetz has skated in the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge and the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

After hearing his name called, Belchetz had one important message for Mammoth fans.

"I want them to know that I'd do anything to lift the cup over my head and bring a championship to Utah."

Utah Mammoth development camp is scheduled to begin next at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center in Sandy.