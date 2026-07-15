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Utah Mammoth announces who they'll face in home opener

Mammoth Stars Hockey
Julio Cortez/AP
Utah Mammoth defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) wait for the puck to drop during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Utah Mammoth, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mammoth Stars Hockey
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SALT LAKE CITY — Hockey returns to Salt Lake City in a way that feels almost scripted: the Utah Mammoth will open their season with a face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The home opener will take place on Thursday, October 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center. That means there is only 78 days until the puck drops in Salt Lake City.

This will be the second time in the Mammoths' first three seasons that they have started their season off with a home game against the Blackhawks. Their previous matchup ended with a 5-2 victory for the Mammoth.

The Mammoth are 2-0 in their home openers, having also defeated the Calgary Flames in 2025.

The full schedule will be revealed on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

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