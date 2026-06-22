Utah Mammoth sign coach André Tourigny to extension following playoff run

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have signed coach André Tourigny and assistant Blaine Forsythe to new multi-year contracts.

The Mammoth also announced Monday they have signed Adam Foote to a multi-year deal as an assistant on Tourigny's staff. Foote was fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks on May 19.

Before the team's move to Utah, Tourigny was hired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021 and was given a three-year extension in 2023.

"André and Blaine have both been instrumental in building the foundation for our organization and will be critical in our continued success and leadership moving forward," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement released by the team.

"André is an excellent leader, communicator, and person, who is extremely well respected by our players and our staff. Blaine's an experienced, knowledgeable, and Stanley Cup-winning coach who has a strong body of work running the power play."

Foote lasted only one season as Arizona's coach after being promoted from his job as an assistant on the staff but landed a new home in Utah in only one month.

"We are also thrilled to have Adam, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist right here in Salt Lake, join the organization and bring a fresh perspective to our room backed by years of experience as both a player and coach," Armstrong said. "This is another exciting day for the organization."

Utah finished 43-33-6 and made the playoffs i n the 2025-26 season under Tourigny. It was the team's second season in Utah.

"I am grateful to the organization and feel fortunate to work alongside such an exceptional coaching staff and dedicated group of players, whose collective hard work and commitment to each other have fostered a culture we can be proud of," Tourigny said. "My family and I love being in Utah and look forward to deepening our roots here."