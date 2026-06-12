Utah Mammoth star hosting youth hockey tournament to grow participation

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone is bringing his passion for the sport off the ice this weekend with the launch of the Carcone Cup, a youth hockey tournament designed to foster the next generation of players in Utah.

The Carcone Cup will feature a four-team, co-ed round robin format with both a championship and consolation game. Teams will compete across three age division, 8 and under, 10 and under, and 12 and under. Each participant will receive a welcome gift and game jersey, while the winning squads will take home championship medals.

Now 30 years old, Carcone personally designed the event to provide young players with a fun, competitive, and development-focused experience.

His community efforts are nothing new — last season, Carcone earned the Utah Mammoth Community-Obsessed Award, given to the player most active in supporting local causes.

The tournament aims to blend competitive hockey with a celebration of youth development in the sport, creating memories for players and families alike while strengthening the hockey community in Utah.

The tournament is being held at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.