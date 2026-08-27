Utah Mammoth release 'Mammoth Week' fanfest dates, locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Following an exciting run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Utah Mammoth are gearing up for the team's third season along the Wasatch Front with a multi-city fanfest.
Mammoth Week is set to begin Saturday and run through Sept. 5. The festivities will include player appearances, giveaways and fan gear.
Click here to RSVP to one of the Mammoth Week stops below:
- Saturday, Aug. 29 - Red Rock Hockey (St. George, UT) | 6 - 10 P.M. | Adrian Denny and Matt McConnell
- Monday, Aug. 31 - George S. Eccles Ice Center (Logan, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M. | Adrian Denny, Sarah Merrifield and Nick Olczyk
- Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Weber County Ice Sheet (Ogden, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M. | Adrian Denny, Matt McConnell, Sarah Merrifield and Nick Olczyk
- Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Western Park Ice Rink (Vernal, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M. | Adrian Denny and Matt McConnell
- Thursday, Sept. 3 - Peaks Ice Arena (Provo, UT) | 7 - 9 P.M. | Adrian Denny, Sarah Merrifield and Dominic Moore
- Friday, Sept. 4 - Park City Ice Arena (Park City, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M. | Adrian Denny, Sarah Merrifield and Dominic Moore
- Saturday, Sept. 5 - Utah Mammoth Ice Center (Sandy, UT) | 1 - 9 P.M. | Adrian Denny, Matt McConnell, Sarah Merrifield and Dominic Moore