Utah Mammoth release 'Mammoth Week' fanfest dates, locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Following an exciting run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Utah Mammoth are gearing up for the team's third season along the Wasatch Front with a multi-city fanfest.

Mammoth Week is set to begin Saturday and run through Sept. 5. The festivities will include player appearances, giveaways and fan gear.

Click here to RSVP to one of the Mammoth Week stops below:

