Utah Mammoth’s 'Next Gen Game' gives young fans their moment in the spotlight

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Mammoth hosted the Seattle Kraken, they didn’t just put on a hockey game. They rolled out the red carpet for the next generation of fans during their annual “Next Gen Game.”

From riding Zambonis to announcing over the public address system, young fans were treated to behind-the-scenes experiences that brought them closer to the sport they love. Some even joined the television broadcast team to deliver coverage worthy of the pros.

“This was the second annual Next Gen game for the Utah Mammoth,” said Mammoth TV studio host Kim Becker. “Last year, we didn’t have a kid join us for our pregame coverage on 'Hockey Night in Utah,' and I was so sad.”

This year’s spotlight went to Parker Whitney, a young hockey enthusiast from Springville. Whitney joined Becker and studio analyst Nick Olczyk for the pregame festivities and made an immediate impression.

“My whole life I’ve been rooting for this,” Whitney said after making his on-air debut. “I think it’s a great opportunity and just really fun.”

Becker couldn’t agree more. “He was a natural,” she said with a laugh. “I swear he was better than Nick and me, so he might be coming for our jobs!”

Whitney brought energy, humor, and some tough questions to the broadcast, adding what he called a touch of “comedy” to the show. He also took advice from his new TV teammates to heart: "Take deep breaths, you’ve got this."

“He was all in on this opportunity the Utah Mammoth gave him to be part of the Next Gen game,” Becker said. “It was just so awesome to have him.”

Whitney wasn’t alone in wanting the chance. According to the team, more than 100 kids entered for an opportunity to serve in various roles throughout the game.

“To see how many kids wanted to be part of it is incredible,” Becker said. “That’s what we want — to inspire young kids with unique opportunities around the game and the organization.”