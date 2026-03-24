‘Wellsy’s my guy’: Mammoth forward’s bond with 12-year-old fan shines on game night

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth forward Mike Carcone and 12-year-old Welles Peterson have been friends since last summer — the kind of friends who play Paw Patrol, jump on trampolines and share Sunday dinners. So when Carcone planned to walk into the Delta Center before Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Welles and his friends were invited to join him.

For Welles, who has Down syndrome, the night was a chance to feel part of the team. For Carcone, it was about sharing a moment with someone who means a lot to him.

“Wellsy, he’s my guy,” Carcone said. “If you’re having a bad day, he’ll just really brighten your day. He’s full of energy, and he just brings out the best in me.”

The walk into the arena — lights, cameras, and all — gave Welles a glimpse into Carcone’s world.

“Giving him that little bit of camera time is pretty incredible,” Carcone said. “Experiencing that with him is amazing.”

The friendship began when the Carcone and Peterson families went out for pizza soon after the Carcones moved into the neighborhood.

“We call them our little Canadian family because we just love them,” said Oakley Peterson, Welles’ mom. “There was a special spark between our families, and Mike and Welles had a special connection.”

Since then, Welles and Carcone look forward to any time they get to spend together during the busy NHL season.

Friday’s moment also tied into World Down Syndrome Day. Carcone was one of four NHL players — along with Boston Bruin Charlie McAvoy, Detroit Red Wing Dylan Larkin and Seattle Kraken Fred Gaudreau — to help design custom socks for the occasion. It’s the first time the NHL and NHLPA have partnered to create mismatched socks specifically for World Down Syndrome Day, with each player adding their own touch.

“Any time you can lead by example, that’s amazing,” Carcone said. “It’s the smallest thing I could do to be supportive. For me, it’s more about spending the day with him — being a good person, a good friend — and getting to spend time with my guy.”

For Oakley Peterson, seeing her son celebrated in front of the hockey world was unforgettable. “Being on a stage like this where they’re being so celebrated and recognized, it meant the world,” she said. “It was really cool to see them all together and able to do this.”

For Carcone and Welles, it was another chapter in a friendship built off the ice — and one that now has a few unforgettable moments on it too.