What's behind the new patch on the Utah Mammoth jerseys?

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the Utah Mammoth will notice a new patch adorning the Mammoth home sweaters this season, a SME logo patch. The team says the new logo will make its debut in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night.

SME Industries is one of the largest structural steel fabricators in the U.S.

"SME Industries has deep Utah ties and was an original contractor at Delta Center, providing materials to build the arena and supporting multiple renovations, including this past offseason as the first phase of work began to transform Delta Center into a world-class dual sport arena," the team said in a statement.

As part of being the official home jersey patch partner, the history of SME Industries will be on display at the Delta Center on the Level 3 concourse of the arena.

“We’re thrilled that SME Industries will be represented on the Utah Mammoth jerseys and it’s all the more meaningful given the significant role they have played in shaping Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “We look forward to our continued partnership, which also includes their ongoing commitment to provide youth in our state opportunities to participate in meaningful hockey and basketball recreation programs."

The multi-year patch agreement also comes with an expansion of SME Industries' charitable partnership with the Utah Mammoth. The agreement established a new program called Teamed Up: Building Bonds and Forging Futures, which helps children in foster care gain access to recreational sports with the goal of building confidence, stability, leadership skills, and an understanding of the power of teamwork.

The program assists in covering the cost of Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz youth programs, providing necessary equipment for children who otherwise would be unable to participate. You can find more information here.

This partnership runs deep,” said Landon Moyes, CEO of SME Industries, Inc. “Utah isn’t just where SME was founded—it’s where our story began and continues to grow. The values that built this company—strength, craftsmanship, and commitment—are the same ones that define Utah and the Utah Mammoth. Seeing our name on that jersey is more than recognition; it’s a reflection of the pride we have in this state and the people who make it extraordinary. We are honored to stand with the Mammoth as they carry Utah’s bold spirit onto the national stage.”